HUNTINGTON — West Virginians for Democracy, Huntington-Cabell NAACP, Community Change, WV Citizen Action Group, WV Citizens for Clean Elections and others will host a Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy on the one-year mark of the passing of Rep. John Lewis.
The vigil will be held on the front steps of First Congregational United Church of Christ, 701 5th Ave., in Huntington, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
The event will join more than 100 vigils happening across the country to celebrate Lewis’ legacy and call on Congress to pass legislation to protect the freedom to vote, end gerrymandering and get money out of politics.
The vigil is open to the public. People who are unvaccinated are asked to follow CDC guidelines concerning masks and social distancing.