HUNTINGTON — The sweet sounds of jazz will drift across campus Saturday as the Winter Jazz Festival continues at Marshall University.
Taking place in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus, the 53rd annual event is hosted by the Marshall University School of Music and features saxophonist Pete Mills as the guest artist performing with university jazz ensemble members.
Mills’ group, the Pete Mills B3 4tet, was featured during Friday’s concert in Smith Recital Hall, and Mills will perform again with MU Jazz Ensemble I at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, also in Smith Recital Hall.
The festival also features performances by the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, MU Jazz Combo I, and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles that will perform throughout the day.
The festival, which is one of the oldest of its kind in the country, is free and open to all. Masks are required indoors. Concerts will also be livestreamed on the MU School of Music YouTube channel.
