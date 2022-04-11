Margo Hatcher, 4, of Huntington, spends time with friends as the Huntington High School Fine Arts Department conducts a tea party featuring the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday in Huntington.
Students Matthew Brumfield, right, and Joshua Bonyak act out a scene together as the Huntington High School Fine Arts Department conducts a tea party featuring the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday in Huntington.
Morgan Peck, 4, of Huntington, takes a cookie from one of the servers as the Huntington High School Fine Arts Department conducts a tea party featuring the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High School Fine Arts Department hosted a Tea Party with the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” Saturday afternoon at the Huntington High Theatre.
Guests joined cast members for cups of tea and plates of cookies.
The production of “Beauty and the Beast” is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 21-23, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 28-29, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, April 24 and May 1. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 children.
