HUNTINGTON — Approximately 175 guests visited the city Friday as a riverboat docked in Huntington for its first time.
The American Countess, one of four riverboats from American Queen Voyages, came to Huntington on Friday morning, and visitors had a chance to see the Huntington Museum of Art, Heritage Farm, Old Central City and more while in town.
Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), said having the American Countess stop in Huntington was a great way to show off the city’s history and people.
While it is the first time the American Countess has come to the city, Huntington’s CVB has been working with American Queen Voyages for six years now, and Compton said the visitors always seem to enjoy their time in the area.
“It’s always nice welcoming new people. They’re getting off the ship and they’re excited and interested in what they are going to see,” Compton said. “And then when they come back at the end of the day, they are always talking about how pleasant the people were and that they hope to come back for a future visit. So they always, invariably, enjoy the day.”
Walter and Abby Coats, of Jefferson City, Missouri, decided to take the trip with their three children, Norah, Alex and Rachel.
Alex Coats said she and her siblings got a lot of attention from the other travelers because they were the only children on board.
The children were excited to visit all the cities, and Alex said she was excited to see the variety of museums along the journey.
Walter said the trip was sentimental, too, as his father lived along the Ohio River as a child.
“It was a very special trip,” he said. “My father, who grew up in Middleport, Ohio, just up the river — his childhood home was on the river, so we were able to pass it last night at about 4 o’clock in the morning to see it as we went by.”
Cruise director Clark Roberts said the American Countess has traveled from Pittsburgh and will continue on to Louisville, Kentucky, by its conclusion.
Roberts said traveling along the Ohio River, typically with people from other parts of the country, is a great opportunity to see unique and historical areas they haven’t visited before.
“A lot of the towns on the river look the same as we’re passing by. They kind of have the same model,” he said. “But as they go out into the town, they get to see the individual charisma that each town has, the character that each town has, the history that each town has.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.