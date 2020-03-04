HUNTINGTON — Guest readers and a familiar storybook character greeted students at the Southwestern Community Action Council Inc. Monroe Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms in Huntington on Tuesday in celebration of the annual National Education Association’s Read Across America Day.
Read Across America Day, which also serves to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday, is celebrated yearly coast to coast. This year, more than 45 million readers, both young and old, were expected to pick up a book and read as a result.
The Cat in the Hat, as well as Mayor Steve Williams and representatives from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, the West Virginia Oral Health Coalition and Cabell County Public Library helped to share stories with the students Tuesday, illustrating to them the joy of reading.