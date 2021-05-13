The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has released the names of two individuals who were found dead Monday, May 10, in Guyandotte.

Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, were found dead inside a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte after officers responded to a call at the residence for a deceased person. Both Burnette and Holmes had died from apparent gunshot wounds, Chief Ray Cornwell said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, he said Thursday evening.

