CHARLESTON — National drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta returned to West Virginia this week to explain points of President Joe Biden’s plan to respond to the opioid and overdose epidemics.
Gupta, who served as the state health commissioner and as health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department before leaving the state for Washington, D.C., kicked off his visit Tuesday with a Q&A at the University of Charleston.
UC President Martin Roth asked Gupta questions on details of addiction, treatment and the recovery process before he took questions from the audience. Gupta highlighted the Biden administration’s efforts to increase funding nationwide to expand harm reduction programs and disrupt supply lines for illicit drugs.
Gupta said that, under Biden’s leadership, the Office of National Drug Control Policy is “putting money behind words and policy” in an attempt to limit fatal overdoses and prevent people from developing substance use disorder in the first place.
The federal office, he said, is committed to using data-driven and evidence-based practices to curb addiction rates. States, Gupta continued, are strongly urged to do the same.
In West Virginia, however, following evidence-based harm reduction practices has been difficult and, in some ways, is now illegal. In 2021, the state Legislature enacted a law barring the creation of needs-based syringe service programs, which are proven to reduce the spread of infectious diseases while connecting people who use drugs to recovery services.
Despite warnings from public health experts, the law led to the closure of several syringe service programs across the state. A similar ordinance passed by the Charleston City Council exists in the capital, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said is home to “the most concerning” HIV outbreak in the country.
In 2018, when Gupta was serving as state health officer, he signed off on an evaluation that ended a syringe service program at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The evaluation — which has been criticized by some public health experts in the state for inciting stigma against syringe service programs — cited data-quality issues and a lack of procedural guidelines, among other things.
On Tuesday, an audience member asked Gupta if he had since changed his mind on the use of such services. Gupta said he had always supported evidence-based practices — which syringe service programs are — but that any harm reduction program needs to be run with integrity.
Through the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Gupta said he’s worked to create model legislation for states to implement to regulate syringe services. He said he wished such model legislation existed when he was with the Department of Health and Human Resources so he could have presented them to the Legislature.
Other initiatives Gupta shared included the need for improvements to data collection on addiction and overdoses nationwide. Most states collect data only on fatal overdoses, Gupta said, but most people who die of overdoses previously survived them.
That data, Gupta said, could be a critical tool to help quick response teams and other entities engage at-risk populations before it’s too late. Access to the OD-reversing drug naloxone, he said, also is crucial to saving lives.
Through grassroots networks and organizations, as well as state agencies, West Virginia is ahead in terms of naloxone distribution, Gupta said. Efforts should be made, however, to ensure that naloxone is moving specifically among populations that need it the most, which are people who use drugs and their families.
Gupta is having multiple events throughout Charleston, Huntington and Putnam County until Thursday. On Wednesday, he presented a public health leadership award created in his name by the Kanawha County Commission to the late Paul Nusbaum, a former colleague and friend.
Later in the day, he spent some time working with patients at West Virginia Health Right, a free clinic where he volunteered while working in the Mountain State.
On Thursday, Gupta is scheduled to do a roundtable discussion with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at the state Culture Center at 11:30 a.m. before joining a ride-along with a Huntington quick response team. Gupta will wrap up his visit with a Marshall Health event Thursday afternoon.