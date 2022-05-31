HUNTINGTON — The Guyan Conservation District in cooperation with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will conduct a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2022-2023 and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Huntington USDA Service Center, 2631 5th St. Road, Huntington.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local conservation organizations and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers. The meeting is an opportunity to learn more about the programs available. Public comments will be sought from attendees on how to best prioritize USDA dollars for your local area.
The Guyan Conservation District covers Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties. Corine Powell, NRCS district conservationist, and her staff work from the NRCS field office in Huntington to cover theoe counties.
For more information, contact Powell at 304-697-6033.
