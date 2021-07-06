CEREDO — The Guyan Conservation District in cooperation with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2021-22 and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach (FCA), and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Mitch Stadium picnic shelter, 600 Poplar St., Ceredo.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local conservation organizations and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers.
As part of NRCS’s locally led process of administering programs, public comments will be sought from attendees on how to best prioritize USDA dollars for the local area.
The Guyan Conservation District covers Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.
Corine Powell, NRCS district conservationist, and her staff work from the NRCS field office in Huntington to cover these counties.
For more information, call Powell at 304-697-6033.