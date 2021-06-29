HUNTINGTON — A local boat ramp that launches into the Guyandotte River will be closed until next summer for an improvement project.
A West Virginia Division of Natural Resources project to upgrade the boat ramp at the mouth of the Guyandotte River is currently out for bid. The ramp, which is near the Ohio River at the mouth of the Guyandotte, closed in May.
Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations in the Wildlife Resources Section of the DNR, said the project is out to bid for contractors this week. He estimated that the ramp will be completed by mid-summer next year. Brown added that once the bid is awarded, construction will begin soon after.
“A lot of things got pushed back in our schedule statewide due to COVID. Dealing with the pandemic really did set us back quite a bit on all of our projects,” Brown said.
The DNR created blueprints for the new boat ramp in 2019. Brown said that if any changes were made, they were minimal. The plan is to include a new platform, dock and bathrooms.
Boats at the new ramp will be relocated onto the Ohio River instead of the Guyandotte. The current setup has caused a silt buildup in the river. Moving the ramp should fix the problem, he said.
“We do realize it is taking longer than expected. We appreciate everybody’s patience on it. We’ve all had some issues to deal with during last year and we look forward to working with the Greater Huntington Parks & Rec and the city and have a really nice facility out there.”
According to a sign posted near the boat ramp, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District can be reached at 304-696-5954 for more information. The sign says the ramp was closed beginning May 17.
GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna said the ramp is mainly used for people to launch their boats into the water or to fish. When the new ramp is completed, she said she hoped that spurs more visitors to check out the area.
“I think it’s going to be super nice when they’re finished with all of it. So hopefully, you know, we get more boaters up there and get more people for casual recreation up there,” McKenna said.
McKenna said the park district has a contract with the DNR to maintain the boat ramp area.