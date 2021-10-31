HUNTINGTON — Guyandotte Civil War Days will return to the Huntington neighborhood this week.
Taking place Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 3-6, the annual event includes a lecture series, demonstrations and more.
The lecture series, which takes place at Guyandotte Methodist Church, will include the following sessions: “Railroad in Cabell County” from Bob Withers and “The Disorder on the Border” from Joe Geiger, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday; “The Polley Family” from Jim Hale and “The Underground Railroad” from Chris Saunders, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday; and “1862 Valley Campaign” from Terry Lowery and “Slavery and Agriculture in the Ohio Valley” from Karen Nance, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Admission to the lectures series is free, but nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Grace’s Food Pantry.
Guests can also stop by the historic Carroll House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to learn about the Civil War.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at every event.
