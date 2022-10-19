The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Health care Medical.png

HUNTINGTON — Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., is hosting a free health fair from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the cafeteria. Guests will enter through the cafeteria doors, which are located off of 6th Avenue in the parking lot.

The health fair will feature local leaders focused on health care and healthy lifestyles including the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, gyms, healthy dining establishments and more. In addition to informational handouts, there will be a station set up to take blood pressure readings. Refreshments will be served while supplies last.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.