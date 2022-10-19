HUNTINGTON — Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., is hosting a free health fair from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the cafeteria. Guests will enter through the cafeteria doors, which are located off of 6th Avenue in the parking lot.
The health fair will feature local leaders focused on health care and healthy lifestyles including the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, gyms, healthy dining establishments and more. In addition to informational handouts, there will be a station set up to take blood pressure readings. Refreshments will be served while supplies last.
For more information or to offer services, contact Kim Johnston, parent partner at Guyandotte Elementary, at 304-528-5128, 304-563-1076 or kimberly.johnston@k12.wv.us.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.