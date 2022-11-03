HUNTINGTON — Civil War Days returned to the Guyandotte neighborhood this week, welcoming community members to learn about local history through lectures, booths and re-enactments. From Wednesday until Sunday, people have the opportunity to learn about life during the Civil War, from the clothing worn to family members fighting on opposite sides during battles.
Mary Jo Martin is in charge of the Civil War Days Lecture Series and schedules the speakers. She said it is important for people of all ages to learn local history because there would be no West Virginia without the Civil War.
“When you hear ‘brother versus brother,’ it was right here. Not the big battles, but it was here,” she said.
The lectures kicked off Wednesday evening with presentations from Terry and Melanie Whittington on photography and clothing during the war.
The pair have attended Civil War Days activities since they were teenagers, and Terry Whittington said he’s been teaching lectures for more than 15 years.
Whittington said the goal for Civil War Days activities is to teach history and hopefully help others love history. Giving a lecture on photography during the Civil War, Whittington said he believes photos are the reason people feel more connected to the Civil War than other wars.
“Battles before that, we don’t have pictures of, and we don’t have as many pictures actually of the battles afterward, so I think that’s the reason that we as Americans are still so connected to this war, because we can see it,” he said.
Events continue through the weekend, with Friday, Nov. 4, serving as Education Day for roughly 200 Cabell County students.
Opening Ceremonies for weekend activities are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9738 ballroom, located at 227 Main St. in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Camps will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
A re-enactment of the Raid on Guyandotte will take place from 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, and presentations of the destruction of Guyandotte and Mary Carroll saving the Carroll House from burning are set for 2:15-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.