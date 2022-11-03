The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Vonda, left, and Cassie Dixon, of Tennessee, attend Guyandotte Civil War Days in this 2018 file photo. This year’s event takes place through Sunday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Civil War Days returned to the Guyandotte neighborhood this week, welcoming community members to learn about local history through lectures, booths and re-enactments. From Wednesday until Sunday, people have the opportunity to learn about life during the Civil War, from the clothing worn to family members fighting on opposite sides during battles.

Mary Jo Martin is in charge of the Civil War Days Lecture Series and schedules the speakers. She said it is important for people of all ages to learn local history because there would be no West Virginia without the Civil War.

