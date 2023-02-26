The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Member of the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association distributed personal protective equipment bags to the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health Wednesday and said they are hoping to get the protective equipment into first responder vehicles throughout the county.

Representatives of the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association shared bags filled with masks, gloves, sanitizer and other protective equipment they hope to put the bags in police, fire department and other first responder vehicles in the county, representative Joe Reckard said.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

