Laura Powell, of Huntington, prepares a package as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Clayton Coyle, 7, of Huntington, packages items along with CJ Coyle as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Huntington City Councilwoman Ally Layman helps package items as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Brittany Coyle, of Huntington, and Kinsley Adkins, 7, package items together as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Laura Powell, of Huntington, prepares a package as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Clayton Coyle, 7, of Huntington, packages items along with CJ Coyle as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Huntington City Councilwoman Ally Layman helps package items as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Brittany Coyle, of Huntington, and Kinsley Adkins, 7, package items together as the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packs Personal Protective Equipment packs to be given out to local first responders on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
HUNTINGTON — Member of the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association distributed personal protective equipment bags to the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health Wednesday and said they are hoping to get the protective equipment into first responder vehicles throughout the county.
Representatives of the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association shared bags filled with masks, gloves, sanitizer and other protective equipment they hope to put the bags in police, fire department and other first responder vehicles in the county, representative Joe Reckard said.
“We hope that they never go into a house where they need protection, but if they do, this just givens them immediate protection they can have all the time,” he said.
Reckard said the association is starting with the Huntington Police Department, but it hopes to expand, and conversations are ongoing with other police departments and response teams in the county.
Reckard said the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association is trying to be involved in the community, and Board of Health Chair Dan Conrad said the protective equipment packs were a great idea and he hopes other organizations follow the association’s lead.
“You’re right; neighbors helping neighbors; it takes a village as they say and it really does,” he said.
For more information about the PPE bags, contact Joe Reckard at 304-523-6483 or Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray at 304-962-8815.
In other business, the board discussed COVID-19 data from January, citing a slight increase in cases. Regional epidemiologist Mikaela Earl said COVID-19 cases increased from 302 to 326 from December to January.
At the end of January, Cabell County moved from high community transmission levels to medium. It remains at medium levels of transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Thursday.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Health meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, March. 22 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department office, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.