HUNTINGTON — Guyandotte residents can take part in a pilot program to increase neighborhood lighting.
The Guyandotte Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a pilot program to increase consistent lighting in the area, according to a news release. The goal is to replace older or non-working light bulbs with LED light bulbs equipped with a photocell sensor, or “dusk to dawn” lights. The replacement bulbs allow residents to leave the lights powered on constantly, as they turn on and off automatically.
Guyandotte residents are eligible for two bulbs for their house, the release said. One light can go on the front porch and the second on the back.
City Councilman Dale Anderson, who represents District 9, said in the release that he hopes the program is well received and can be expanded to other neighborhoods in his district, including Altizer and Arlington Park.
“The neighborhood association is also working on projects with the city and state to repair street lighting,” Anderson said in the release. “I think these efforts and our neighborhood cleanup initiatives are the beginning to improving the public safety and aesthetics of our neighborhood.”
