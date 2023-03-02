The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0226-guyandottechurch

The three story brick educational building of the Guyandotte United Methodist Church, which stands behind the 1870 frame sanctuary building at the corner of 5th Avenue and Main Street, needs a new roof that the congregation can’t afford.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The historic Guyandotte United Methodist Church, 305 Main St., once again needs help.

The flat rubber roof on the church’s three-story brick educational building, which is home to the Grace Food Pantry, is leaking and must be replaced. The Par Roofing Company has told Pastor Mike Chapman the project will cost $29,000.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you