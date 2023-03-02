The three story brick educational building of the Guyandotte United Methodist Church, which stands behind the 1870 frame sanctuary building at the corner of 5th Avenue and Main Street, needs a new roof that the congregation can’t afford.
HUNTINGTON — The historic Guyandotte United Methodist Church, 305 Main St., once again needs help.
The flat rubber roof on the church’s three-story brick educational building, which is home to the Grace Food Pantry, is leaking and must be replaced. The Par Roofing Company has told Pastor Mike Chapman the project will cost $29,000.
When the building replaced a small wooden Sunday School building in 1950, the congregation boasted several hundred members. Today, the average Sunday morning attendance is seven.
“Today, we have $8,000 we can apply to the cost,” Chapman said. “But that’s a far cry from what we need. We may have to take a lien on the property to pay for that roof.”
And this is not the first time the congregation has needed help.
In the fall of 2010, when Rich Nedrow was pastor, a story about the need to rehabilitate the frame sanctuary building ran in The Herald-Dispatch, which must have been picked up by the wire services, because more than a hundred donors from across the country — including civic organizations, Sunday School classes, and churches of other denominations — sent gifts totaling $15,000 to make it happen. Then, in 2019, the roof on the sanctuary building needed to be replaced. Again the community responded, with enough money to replace the roofs on the sanctuary and the adjacent parsonage.
“I’d like to thank the community for its generous response that made these projects possible,” Chapman says.
The congregation was organized in 1804 as a result of missionaries riding to the area on horseback from what is now Greenbrier County.
That was five years before Cabell County was carved out of Kanawha County, six years before the town of Guyandotte was incorporated, and 67 years before the city of Huntington was chartered.
In 1844, the congregation split over the issue of slavery. The southern branch eventually moved to the present site and built a brick church. That building was destroyed during the Civil War, and the present building was completed on the destroyed structure’s sandstone foundation in 1870. A “lecture room” and a vestibule were added to the building in 1905 when the federal government paid the congregation an indemnity because of the loss of the brick church during the war.
The Guyandotte church has been called the “mother of Methodism” in this area. During its long history, Guyandotte Methodists have traveled throughout the area, starting more congregations — which now go by the names First, Johnson Memorial, Community of Grace (formerly Highlawn), Emmanuel (torn down several years ago), Wayne and Florence Memorial United Methodist churches.
The Guyandotte church also started the first grammar school in Kanawha County (when the county included the entire southwestern section of Virginia), which eventually became Marshall Academy (now Marshall University), which indirectly helped the First Presbyterian Church in getting its start on the Virginia side of the Ohio River.
People who want to help should send their checks to The Guyandotte United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3007, Huntington, WV 25702.
