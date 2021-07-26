The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) returned from Oz for good Sunday night, as the curtain closed on its July shows.

The nightly performances included “Getting to Know: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’” and a special edition of “The Wizard of Oz,” both geared toward younger audiences but enjoyed by all ages.

Huntington Area Regional Theater opened in the summer of 2014 and has continued to “wow” audiences with its outdoor theater performances since its inception. Its local actors, musicians and tech crew members are known as the Choose Joy Players.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.