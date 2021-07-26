Owen Reynolds, as the Cowardly Lion, from left, Cayce Murphy, as Dorothy Gale, Chuck Herndon, as the Tinman and Tyler Kinser as the Scareceow act out a scene during the Huntington Area Regional Theatre company's presentation of "The Wizard of Oz" on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Cayce Murphy, performing as Dorothy Gale, from left, acts out a scene with Anna Beaty, performing as Glinda, as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre company presents "The Wizard of Oz" on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Huntington.
Bethany Himes, as the Wicked Witch of the West, acts out a scene with Anna Beaty, performing as Glinda, as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre company presents "The Wizard of Oz" on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) returned from Oz for good Sunday night, as the curtain closed on its July shows.
The nightly performances included “Getting to Know: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’” and a special edition of “The Wizard of Oz,” both geared toward younger audiences but enjoyed by all ages.
Huntington Area Regional Theater opened in the summer of 2014 and has continued to “wow” audiences with its outdoor theater performances since its inception. Its local actors, musicians and tech crew members are known as the Choose Joy Players.
