MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Herald-Dispatch's news and advertising staffs received 32 awards Friday and Saturday in the West Virginia Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest for work published in 2018.The newspaper received second place in general excellence in the advertising competition, based on a point system awarded for number of first-, second- and third-place awards.
It received nine awards in the various news categories, while capturing 23 awards in the advertising categories.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail, owned by HD Media LLC as is The Herald-Dispatch, was named newspaper of the year after placing first in general excellence in both the news and advertising competitions among the state's largest newspapers. In the advertising contest, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel finished third in general excellence among larger newspapers.
In the news competition among larger newspapers, The Register-Herald of Beckley placed second in general excellence, while the Parkersburg News and Sentinel placed third.
Here is a rundown of winning entries by The Herald-Dispatch in the news contest and the responsible staff members:
SPECIAL SECTION: Progress sections, first place, staff.
SPECIAL SECTION: Discover sections, second place, Cassandra Johnston Parsons and staff.
SPORTS SPECIAL SECTION: High School Football 2018, second place, sports staff, copy desk.
NEWSPAPER DESIGN: April 15 edition, second place, copy desk staff.
SINGLE ISSUE: Jan. 21 edition, second place, staff.
BREAKING NEWS: "Driver ODs, crashes into pole near playground," second place, Taylor Stuck.
LIFESTYLE COLUMNIST: second place, Dave Peyton.
EDITORIAL: "Vehicle inspection requirement should be scrapped," third place, Jim Ross.
SPORTS NEWS AND FEATURE REPORTING: "Yeager scholar, cheerleader welcomes challenge," third place, Tim Stephens.
In the advertising contest, Dianna Williamson of The Herald-Dispatch won eight awards. She won a first place in the theme pages-classified category. She won second places in the categories of online political ad, online motion ad and theme pages classified; and third places in the categories of online political ad, online motion ad, recruitment ad, small ad campaign and single newspaper online promotional.
Scott Sword was another multiple winner in the advertising category. He received a first for process color ad-larger than a half page. His second-place entries were for single black-and-white ad and spot color ad-half page or less. His third-place entries were color process ad-half page or less and full-page ad campaign.
Other advertising winners were Stacee Waller, first place, house ad; Morgan Perry, Wendy Short, Joe Tranquil, first place, single newspaper online promotion; staff, first place, special section-sports; Morgan Perry, second place, black-and-white ad, quarter page; staff, second place, special section-sports; Wendy Short, third place, classified display ad; staff, classified section.
The Herald-Dispatch also was recognized for first place in agency advertisement, produced by Phil Stanley of Cabell Huntington Hospital, and for a third-place agency ad from Bulldog Creative.
Among other HD Media newspapers, The Coal Valley News' Phil Perry won five awards in the WVPA competition for weekly newspapers. He received first-place awards in in-depth and investigative reporting, news feature and sports news and features; a second-place award in feature photography; and a third place in sports news and features.
Kyle Lovern, who worked for another HD Media newspaper, the Williamson Daily News, placed second in headline writing in the small daily newspaper competition.