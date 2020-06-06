PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State is continuing its Giant Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at 2324 Argonne Road at the former Pepsi warehouse in Portsmouth.
The yard sale began Friday. Habitat board members and volunteers of Scioto County have collected items for nearly a year in preparation of this event.
Home improvement materials, furnishings, office furniture and more will be for sale. Proceeds from the two-day sale will benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s Scioto County service area, and will support the construction of affordable housing for local families and individuals in need of a safe and decent home.
For more information, contact Dayna Carter at 304-523-4822.