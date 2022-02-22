HUNTINGTON — For the second time in its history — the first being in 2014 — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicated two homes in one day.
The organization dedicated its 146th and 147th Habitat homes Monday, commemorating the events with a livestream via Facebook. The two homes were the first to be dedicated since Dec. 17, 2019, due to COVID-19.
“We’ve done a lot of work in the community since then, though,” Executive Director David Michael said about the organization’s work with five veteran home repair projects, handicap ramp projects and rehab center projects. “We are also currently renovating space for our second Habitat ReStore. But we haven’t been able to quite get to that point until June of last year to start on these two houses.”
What would be typically a year of building has turned into four years for these two families.
“I could talk for hours about how special today is. These two homebuyers in particular have been super patient. They’ve persevered through the whole application process homeowner education classes, picking their lot and then patiently waiting until today, and they’ve been at this for a long, long time. And they’re to be commended for that,” Michael said.
The 146th Habitat house — home of Mandi Wilcox and her family — is located in Barboursville.
Wilcox and her two children, Kadon, 17, and Kenlee, 12, will move into what they will call their first home.
Four years and four months ago, a friend of Wilcox who currently lives in a Habitat home in Huntington recommended the process to her. Wilcox said she is glad she reached out to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.
“We have never really owned a home. We get to finally feel comfortable and not have to struggle so much,” Wilcox said. “I’m super grateful for the whole experience, and I’m thankful.”
To be approved for a Habitat home, a family must have a need for housing based on household income and have the ability to afford mortgage loans for 30 years. Once a family is approved, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State works on the building process of a home for a family in need for free.
The Wilcox family was able to choose a three-bedroom home and pick the flooring and the colors of the cabinets, the countertops, the siding and appliances, like other Habitat homeowners. Wilcox helped with painting and some of the flooring, the insulation and the siding.
“Thank you for all the support for my sister and her family. It has been such a long, exhausting adventure for her, but she is one of the most deserving people that I have ever met and had the pleasure of being a twin with,” said Brandi Wooten, Wilcox’s twin sister. “Everyone knows me as stalker because I was on this site as half of the crew, so I am so excited for this day.”
The 147th Habitat house — home of Semone Weathers and her family — is located in Huntington.
Weathers and her two children, Cierra, 17, and James II, 13, will move into the home.
“This is absolutely everything. I don’t want to be cliche, but this is really the American dream. Just to be a homeowner, like when you think about it, like you put so much money into having something of your own. At the end of the day, just to know that my kids will always have a roof over their head — it’s the biggest accomplishment of my life, honestly,” Weathers said.
Facing Hunger Foodbank and WoodmenLife donated food and an American flag to the new homeowners.
During the dedications, local musicians Gary Prater and Larry Lapelle performed a song; Robby Brown, Ironton campus pastor for Be Hope church, prayed over the homes; and Michael provided keys and Bibles for the two families.
Both homes were built in partnership with the Alcon Foundation, the City of Huntington HOME Program and Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore.