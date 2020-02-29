HUNTINGTON — With a new year comes new changes for Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, formerly Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity.
“We are excited to announce that Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has merged with Greenup County Kentucky Habitat for Humanity and Scioto County Ohio Habitat for Humanity,” Dayna Carter, resource development manager for Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, said in a release announcing the merger. “Additionally, we’ve expanded our service area to include Boyd County in Kentucky and Ironton, Coal Grove and Hanging Rock in Lawrence County, Ohio. With this growth, we hope to amplify our reach and enhance our efforts to provide affordable housing opportunities to qualified families in need.”
Thirty years ago, Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity began as a small affiliate serving Cabell County, Carter said in the release.
“In 2012, we grew to include the majority of Lawrence County, Ohio,” she said. “During that time, we constructed or rehabilitated and dedicated 113 homes and helped 362 individuals — including 211 children — move out of substandard housing and into new, affordable and safe homes.”
With the addition of Greenup, Boyd and Scioto counties to its service area, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State says it will create a larger and more meaningful impact.
“We look forward to lending a hand as we work alongside the dedicated volunteers and board members representing these communities,” Carter said. “We’ll also continue to serve Cabell County and Lawrence County with renewed energy and dedication.”
Planning is underway to open a ReStore in Scioto County, Carter added.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will be headquartered at 240 3rd Ave. in Huntington, along with the ReStore.
For more information, visit www.hfhtristate.org or find them on Facebook @HFHTRISTATE and the ReStore at @HFHTSReStore.