Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State David Michael, center, presents the Ziegler family with the keys to their new home during Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s 153rd dedication celebration on Tuesday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Christine Ziegler works as a substitute teacher and as a secretary at her church. Her husband Mark Ziegler has worked for the city for over 30 years. They have two children, Mark Jr. and George Ziegler. And now they have a home.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicated its 153rd house to the Ziegler family on Tuesday.
“It’s a blessing to have,” said Mark Jr.
They love the neighborhood and have met a few neighbors already. They personally picked out the finishing touches and were involved in the homebuilding process from start to finish.
“We’ve waited so long,” said Christine Ziegler.
The family had put in more than 600 sweat equity hours volunteering, working on their home and in the homes of others.
“They were very interested and wanted just to have the opportunity to own their own home and just to have something stable to provide for their sons and give them a good future. So we worked with them through the process,” said Nikki Hagerman, homeowner services coordinator.
The Zieglers first attended a seminar in 2017 and followed through on the application process after that.
“They’re the good, hard-working core of America that ... are truly deserving to have their own home,” Hagerman said.
The Zieglers were excited to move into the house. Mark Ziegler said George had been talking about it for days and was most looking forward to having his own room.
The dedication ceremony was attended by Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State staff, volunteers, friends and family.
“I’ve always said that what makes West Virginians some of the finest people in the nation, is our unwavering commitment to helping a neighbor in need. This home was built with outstanding community support and I hope it is soon filled with many fond memories in the days and years ahead,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in a letter read by his senior advisor Mike Browning.
Samuel R. Moore prayed for the family and gave them a “worry tree” to hang their worries on before coming inside.
