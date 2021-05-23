HUNTINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State in desperate need of your help in getting the word out about a grant it received specifically to benefit local veterans who are in need of home repairs.
“Have you or anyone in your household or are currently serving in the military? If so, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s Veterans Repair Corps may be able to help with exterior home repairs,” said Nikki Hagerman, Homeowner Services Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.
Hagerman said thanks to a $30,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International through the Home Depot Foundation, a veteran in the organization’s coverage area who owns their home can get assistance with roof repair or replacement on a single story home, building an accessible ramp, minor porch repairs, deck repairs, widening of entry doorways, siding repair or replacement and exterior painting.
The veteran must live in Scioto or Lawrence counties in Ohio; Boyd or Greenup counties in Kentucky; or Cabell or Wayne counties in West Virginia.
“It comes with a small loan repayment, which is minimal and base on income,” she said. “Also sweat equity in helping with the project and if the veteran is not able physically to help we have alternatives to work it out on a case by case basis.”
Hageman says she hopes a veteran will sign up for this program by May 26.
“If we can’t find any veterans who will sign up for this program by May 31, we will lose the $30,000 grant funding,” she said. “We need the public’s help to find a veteran for this program soon.”
For more information on how to qualify and apply, contact Hagerman at 304-523-4822.