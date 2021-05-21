HUNTINGTON — A few local families will have a place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.
As part of a homeowner program, three new houses are in the process of being built. Two are in Huntington and the third is within Cabell County. David Michael, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, said the future homeowners on these projects applied in 2018. The pandemic delayed the process.
The program has been around for about 31 years, Michael said. Habitat for Humanity serves six counties in the Tri-State area. Last week, the Cabell County Commission approved a resolution to commit funds to the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Fund, which aids Habitat for Humanity with the project. The Huntington City Council approved a similar motion at its last meeting.
Michael said the home environment has changed drastically in the last 15 months. People are now using their homes for more than just living spaces. More adults are now working from home and children are going to school online.
“Housing has always been important, especially affordable housing. In today’s world, we are still dealing with the pandemic,” Michael said. “There is no other time in our country’s history that housing and affordable housing, in particular, have ever been more important than now.”
Michael said Habitat for Humanity partners with future homeowners for a “hand-up, not a handout.” A family or an individual goes to an applicant seminar, which is the only time the organization gives out applications for the program, he said.
“Habitat for Humanity homeowners are not given their house. They actually earn their houses twice,” Michael said.
Once a family is approved by the organization’s board of directors as a future homeowner, they must accumulate half of their minimum equity hours and make half of their down payment.
The equity hours number depends on the size of the home, Michael said. Future homeowners may work on their own house or another one. They can also volunteer at the ReStore or at a fundraiser. Families will attend homeowner education classes, which are taught by a homeowner services coordinator.
About 2,000 volunteer hours go into building a house, Michael said. The rest are done by construction staff.
When it’s time to close on a property, the family meets with an attorney for a formal closing like any other property transaction. A Habitat for Humanity mortgage has zero interest. The organization also puts funds in an escrow account for property taxes, homeowner insurance, municipal service fees and refuse fees for homes within the city of Huntington. Outside of Huntington, those accounts do not include municipal fees.
Habitat for Humanity has an inventory of lots that future homeowners in the program can choose from, Michael said. About 70 lots are on the list. Most of the lots are donated and rarely will Habitat for Humanity buy a lot.
“The size of a house is based on the size of the family that will occupy the house,” Michael said. He gave an example of a family with a single mom and two children. They would get a three-bedroom house.
Building a home on vacant lots can bring a variety of benefits, Michael said. The first is a local family has a home. A new house can also improve the neighborhood around it by increasing the property value of the lot, and in turn, bringing in more local tax dollars.