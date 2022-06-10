HUNTINGTON — The Rhonda Nunley Memorial Habitat “Fore” Humanity annual golf tournament will take place Saturday, June 11, at River Bend Golf Club in Argillite, Kentucky.
The tournament begins at 8 a.m., with registration open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle as well.
Team sponsorship is $200 for a four-member team, or $50 per player. A hole sponsorship is $100 each and will include a personalized sign. All proceeds raised from this event will go toward the construction of a future Habitat home in Greenup County, Kentucky.
For more information, contact Connie Nickel at connie.nickel@yahoo.com or call 606-922-9610 or Dayna Carter at 304-523-4822.
All checks are payable to HFHTS with “Greenup County golf scramble” in the memo, and should be mailed to P.O. Box 2526, Huntington, WV 25726.
