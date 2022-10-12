David Michael, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State executive director and CEO, presents Greg Cooper with the keys to his new home during a dedication ceremony for Habitat’s 151st home on Tuesday in Huntington.
New homeowner Greg Cooper, left, talks with Judy and Dean Wright as Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State hosts a dedication ceremony for Cooper’s new home on Tuesday in Huntington. The home is sponsored by The Wright Family Build after the Wright family joined in various events to fundraise for the home.
New homeowner Greg Cooper talks to Gina Browning, of Facing Hunger Foodbank, as Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State hosts a dedication ceremony for Cooper’s new home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s 151st home began as a Christmas present in 2021 and finished Tuesday as a home for a veteran.
The completed home on Riverlick Avenue near Huntington was presented to Greg Cooper following construction made possible by The Wright Family Build, a community fundraiser aiding the building and dedication of a Habitat for Humanity home in the name of Dean and Judy Wright.
“To say that my wife and I were honored by our children wanting to do this is an understatement,” Dean Wright said. “They appreciated what home meant to them, that they had been provided over the years and then realized that there are a lot of people who don’t have a home, so for them to do this was a great testimony to us.”
The couple’s six children — Nika, Jana, Bradley, Mara, Wesley and Sara — along with eight grandchildren, Hampton, Campbell, Kathleen, Carolyn, Topher, Annie, Graham and Hendrix, raised more than $60,000 to build the house as a Christmas gift to their parents. Construction on the project began in May.
It was no easy feat.
“I think we all have high hopes and we’re all overachievers,” Mara Sutphin said of her family. “We were a small piece of the big puzzle.”
They attributed the success of the project to the community.
“I wouldn’t say we’re ever worried (about raising the money) just because we’re surrounded by a wonderful, giving community,” Nika Hettlinger said.
“Quite honestly, our family was just the vessel for other people to give — and give generously — through all the different projects that we did.”
In addition to their own contributions, they raised money through a bake sale, a dinner at Rocco’s, a dance and cardio class and other events. Their son Bradley hosted an event at Guyan Golf and Country Club in May, which Wright said will be an annual fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.
The unexpected gift was the family bonding they experienced over the past year while planning events. Wright also said this experience showed him how many good people there are.
His son Wesley lives in Florida, and people there who Wright said “we didn’t even know” found out about the project and donated money.
Wright said one of the greatest stories was when Wesley was at a jeweler in Florida buying an engagement ring for his girlfriend. His mom, Judy, was talking with the jeweler about her children and the project they were working on. The jeweler went in the back of the store and returned with an envelope as a donation. When Wesley and Judy got outside and looked in the envelope, there was a check for $1,000 inside.
“What started as a conversation between my brothers and sisters in my sister’s living room turned into a house that somebody else can have conversations in and have moments in. (It) is amazing,” Hettlinger said.
Cooper, the new homeowner, is a veteran who said he is excited to move into the home with his dog, Jerry.
“It’s just overwhelming to be able to move into a home like this,” Cooper said. “There was a time in my life where I thought I’d be renting for the rest of my life.”
Wright presented Cooper with a pillow that said “Home Sweet Home.” Cooper also received an American flag on a piece of wood, made by a patient at Crews & Nibert Family Dentistry in Huntington — where Hettlinger is a dentist — who read about the family’s plan to fundraise in the newspaper.
Students at Wurtland Middle School in Kentucky also helped with the project as the first middle school to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity.
Melissa Bowling, a member of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s board of directors and assistant principal at Wurtland Middle School, said the day the students built the walls was “one of the most rewarding days in my career in 16 years in education.”
The fact that this home was given to a veteran makes the experience extra special for Wright. His dad was a veteran and his late brother was involved in the Sons of the American Legion. Wright is a physician’s assistant at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center near Huntington.
