HUNTINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s 151st home began as a Christmas present in 2021 and finished Tuesday as a home for a veteran.

The completed home on Riverlick Avenue near Huntington was presented to Greg Cooper following construction made possible by The Wright Family Build, a community fundraiser aiding the building and dedication of a Habitat for Humanity home in the name of Dean and Judy Wright.

