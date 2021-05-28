HUNTINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will host its annual golf scramble Saturday, June 12, at River Bend Golf Club in Argillite, Kentucky.
The Habitat “FORE” Humanity Annual Golf Tournament (formerly called the Greenup County Annual Golf Tournament) will begin at 8 a.m., with registration open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Team sponsorship is $200 for a four-member team, or $50 per player. A hole sponsorship is $100 each and will include a personalized sign.
All proceeds raised from this event will go toward the construction of a future Habitat home in Greenup County, Kentucky.
For more information, contact Connie Nickel at connie.nickel@yahoo.com or call 606-922-9610 or Dayna Carter at 304-523-4822.
All checks are payable to HFHTS with “golf scramble” in the memo, and should be mailed to P.O. Box 2526, Huntington, WV 25726.