HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s future hairstylists are getting back into routine of running a salon as the Cabell County Career Technology Center cosmetology students prepare to open their clinic to the public in just a few weeks.

Salon 126, located inside the Career Technology Center at 1035 Norway Ave., is home to roughly 50 students who have spent the past few weeks learning perming, cutting, coloring and more when it comes to styling hair. The salon will be open to the public in October, instructor Carol Christopher said, and she invites anyone who would like to help students better prepare for their futures to stop by.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

