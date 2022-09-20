HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s future hairstylists are getting back into routine of running a salon as the Cabell County Career Technology Center cosmetology students prepare to open their clinic to the public in just a few weeks.
Salon 126, located inside the Career Technology Center at 1035 Norway Ave., is home to roughly 50 students who have spent the past few weeks learning perming, cutting, coloring and more when it comes to styling hair. The salon will be open to the public in October, instructor Carol Christopher said, and she invites anyone who would like to help students better prepare for their futures to stop by.
Christopher said watching the students learn at Salon 126 makes her emotional because she can not only teach the students, but she also can actually see them progress as they go from working on mannequins to other students to customers.
“To me, the blessing in all of this is to be able to be this much of a — and I get a little emotional about this — to get to be this much of a part of shaping these young lives and setting them up for a future because so many kids don’t have that, and that’s why I feel like our program, our school itself, is probably Huntington’s best-kept secret,” she said.
The official opening date for the salon has not been decided yet, but information regarding opening day and rates can be found on the Salon 126 Facebook and Instagram pages.
Jayda Ferguson, 17, is a senior and current salon manager, and she encouraged the public to trust the students for their hair cut, color, or whatever change they are hoping to make so the students can improve and go out into the world prepared after they graduate.
“We need people to come in and help us learn because the only way that we’re going to know what we’re doing and know how to work with people in a real salon is if people come in here and give us a chance to do what we love,” she said.
Through the Cabell County Career Technology Center program, students can graduate with a certification in hairstyling. Christopher said when the school moves to the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, she hopes to expand the program to general cosmetology, which would open students up to be nail technicians or estheticians as well.
Christopher said she believes cosmetology is a field of opportunity right now.
“I try to tell these kids when they come to school, the field right now is wide open,” she said. “Why anyone wouldn’t want to get into this industry, I’ll never know because this profession is as lucrative as the medical profession. I know hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians who probably make around the same amount, just about, as a physician would make.”
Ferguson said she is excited to open the clinic because the COVID-19 pandemic limited the salon last year when only students could come get their hair done. Baylee Smith, 21, agreed that the coronavirus took away time working on real people to get better experience than they can with mannequins.
Smith said the students always have teachers around to answer questions or help when needed, but working on people from the community can also improve communication skills to make sure they understand what the client wants.
“This is a good environment because everyone is welcoming, and if people come here, it’s help us out a lot because we need the hands-on practice,” she said. “We need people coming in so we can practice on real people instead of the mannequins, to use techniques on real hair instead of mannequin hair and to actually talk to our clients.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
