HUNTINGTON — Years after discussions began, a project modernizing the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor in Huntington is expected to start in January.
Gov. Jim Justice, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and others announced the Hal Greer Complete Streets Project at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington on Friday.
After years of complaints about the appearance and safety of the major Huntington road, an official plan started forming in 2018. On Friday, Justice announced the selection of a $13.5 million bid from Triton Construction Inc. to complete the first and second phases.
Light construction activity is expected to start in January, with construction getting into full swing by spring.
Williams said the need for the changes became exigent after he took office a decade ago, around the same time a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while she was attempting to cross the street.
While the project will increase safety for pedestrians, children and cyclists, Williams said it will also beautify the city’s main throughway, which currently leaves much to be desired.
“This is much more than just a highway,” he said. “This is an artery in our community that lifts us up to make sure we are healthy and that we are aggressive in how we were able to not just keep up but stay ahead of the competition.”
Justice said the project would help give a much-needed facelift to the city.
“We want to try to help in any way that we can to perpetuate lives and bring local business to them ... bring more and more goodness and a spotlight on this great city and a great university and lots and lots of other businesses,” Justice said.
The project will realign offset intersections at 10th and Charleston avenues, widen sidewalks, add new street lights and reconfigure traffic lights.
The project includes installing a two-way cycling track protected from traffic by additional parallel parking from 3rd Avenue to the underpass at 7th Avenue and a pedestrian crossing near Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Other additional pedestrian crossings, such as mid-block crossings adjacent to the A.D. Lewis Community Center and between the hospital entrance and Washington Boulevard, are also in the project.
Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said the plan is comprehensive and has all the “bells and whistles” residents could want.
“We’ve worked for quite a while on this project, and it took a lot of hands to get it where it is,” he said. “This one’s gonna be a really bright star.”
Partners on the project are the City of Huntington, the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Phases 1 and 2 include construction from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard in Huntington.
The planning and construction of those phases was funded through federal grants obtained by the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and City of Huntington.
KYOVA received $12,364,322.20 in federal funding, and Huntington’s City Council approved a 20% match of $2,673,491.80. Marshall Health and Thundercloud also were financial partners, adding an additional $274,916 in funding to enhance broadband in the city.
Prior to the construction phases, another $1.5 million has been spent on designing the project, with KYOVA providing $1.2 million and Huntington $300,000. Another $1.1 million was spent on right-of-way expenses, with KYOVA covering $880,000 and Huntington $220,000.
To date, the City of Huntington has contributed $3,193,491.80 to the project.
Construction will also occur below the roadway, with fiber-optic lines being laid to provide high-speed broadband capabilities as part of the Thundercloud project.
Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, said Thundercloud is an nonprofit anchor institution model that has Marshall Health, Marshall University, Mountain Health, the Appalachian Transportation Institute Foundation and Alpha Technology working together to make a model.
Justice’s administration has promoted a “dig once” policy, which gives an opportunity for the fiber to be laid during such projects rather than spending money to dig again.
“It’s a very collaborative way to do this,” he said. “This will be able to provide speeds 1,000 times faster than what you’re experiencing now.”
Phase 3 will continue the project south from Washington Boulevard to Kinetic Park Drive. Construction plans are still in development for phase 3, which also needs funding.
The plan was formed after four public meetings, online surveys and mapping, which engaged more than 600 people. Fairfield residents, businesses, Marshall University, the A.D. Lewis Community Center and others have been instrumental in making the plan, Williams said.
Plymale said the project is just a glimpse of Huntington’s future infrastructure, pointing to road-safety audits analyzed for 3rd and 5th avenues following the pedestrian death of a Marshall University student last year.
“These are the kinds of things and the kind of changes that happen with proper planning, and I have to give the DOT a lot of credit for what they’ve done and how this has happened,” he said.
Williams said the project will be transformative and represents everything the Huntington community is working to change.
“We are making sure that folks know that when they come into the Ohio River Valley and they look at Huntington, West Virginia, that this is the bright, shining light between Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Louisville,” he said.