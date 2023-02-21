HUNTINGTON — The median lane and one north and southbound lane of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily as work begins on the initial phases of the Hal Greer renovation project.
Work includes digging out the median to build planter boxes between 3rd and 7th avenues, breaking up pavement for a new paving base from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue, and digging out the median for planter boxes between 8th Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
Contractors will also install temporary traffic controls and temporary traffic signals.
The construction starts phase one of a complete overhaul of Hal Greer Boulevard. Phases one and two will renovate from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard, while phase three will renovate Washington Boulevard to Kinetic Drive.
In November 2022, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $13,551,00 to renovate Hal Greer Boulevard from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard. The project will realign intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widen sidewalks, add bicycle lanes, install new lighting, reconfigure traffic lights and add green space along the Hal Greer corridor.
These changes are to make the area more user-friendly for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists and to make the corridor more attractive.
Motorists traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns. Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.