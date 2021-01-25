CEREDO — The eastbound lane of Interstate 64 in Ceredo reopened Friday, Jan. 22, with a new bridge over Broad Hollow Road.
The project, near the Ceredo-Kenova Exit 1, was originally scheduled for March 2020 but did not begin until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our bridge department has made quite a few repairs on those two structures, and they’ve really just come near the end of their life expectancy,” Chris Collins, West Virginia Department of Highway District 2 construction engineer, told The Herald-Dispatch in March.
This week, Kokosing Construction workers will begin to transition the westbound traffic onto the new bridge and prepare to demolish the westbound bridge, which is scheduled to start the first week in February, according to the Kenova Police Department.
There is no current estimate on the completion date of the total project. Before the delay, the project had a timeline of six to seven months.