Hall Funeral Home to host memorial service Dec. 15

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The staff of Hall Funeral Home will host their 20th annual Memorial Service from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Hall Funeral Home, 625 County Road 775 in Proctorville, Ohio.

There will be a prayer and remembrance service followed by ornament hanging and fellowship. All family members, friends and guests are invited to participate in this remembrance of their loved ones.

Hall Funeral Home will provide one ornament that individuals can place on the “Tree of Life.” The ornament will remain on the tree for the holidays.

For more information, call 740-886-6164.

