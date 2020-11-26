Essential reporting in volatile times.

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Hall Funeral Home and Crematory invites people to attend its 21st annual remembrance service, which will be online this year.

The service is designed to help families cope during the holiday season after losing a loved one. All family members and friends of anyone who has died this past year are invited to participate in the remembrance.

The service starts remotely Friday, Dec. 4, premiering at noon and running through the end of December. It will be available at www.ehallfuneralhome.com and on the Hall Funeral Home Facebook page.

For more information, call 740-886-6164.

