An assortment of costumes are available to children at the A.D. Lewis Community Center at its annual Halloween Costume Drive Giveaway in this 2017 file photo.

HUNTINGTON — People may help children at the A.D. Lewis Community Center have an epic candy-filled night with the sixth annual Halloween Costume Drive.

The city of Huntington is now collecting new and gently used costumes for boys and girls of all ages and sizes.

All costumes collected will go directly to children in the community during a Halloween party held a few days before trick-or-treating in Huntington on Oct. 31.

Anyone interested in donating may call 304-962-8138. Costumes may also be dropped off at Mayor Steve William's office in Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave.; or The A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., next to White Way Cleaners on 10th Avenue.

