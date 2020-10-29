Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — More than 60 infants and their families took part in a special Halloween-themed drive-thru in West Huntington on Wednesday and were given Halloween goodies on top of some of life’s essential items.

The Baby Boo Drive-Thru, hosted by the River Valley Center for Addiction Research, Education and Support (RVCARES), provided the infants up to age 3 and pregnant women a special box full of essentials for infant needs, ranging from formula to hygiene products and clothing.

Janie Fuller-Phelps, director of RVCARES, said she was thankful to be able to provide to families facing insecurity and uncertainty amid the pandemic.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.