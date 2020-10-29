HUNTINGTON — More than 60 infants and their families took part in a special Halloween-themed drive-thru in West Huntington on Wednesday and were given Halloween goodies on top of some of life’s essential items.
The Baby Boo Drive-Thru, hosted by the River Valley Center for Addiction Research, Education and Support (RVCARES), provided the infants up to age 3 and pregnant women a special box full of essentials for infant needs, ranging from formula to hygiene products and clothing.
Janie Fuller-Phelps, director of RVCARES, said she was thankful to be able to provide to families facing insecurity and uncertainty amid the pandemic.