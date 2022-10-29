The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Some of South Point’s youngest monsters, cartoon characters and heroes took to the streets Friday as South Point Elementary School hosted its annual Halloween parade.

The Halloween parade began more than 10 years ago, Principal Chris Mathes said, but the school had to take the past two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather. This year, Mathes said everyone was excited to be back and to get to show off their costumes to the community.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.