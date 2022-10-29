SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Some of South Point’s youngest monsters, cartoon characters and heroes took to the streets Friday as South Point Elementary School hosted its annual Halloween parade.
The Halloween parade began more than 10 years ago, Principal Chris Mathes said, but the school had to take the past two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather. This year, Mathes said everyone was excited to be back and to get to show off their costumes to the community.
“It was a lot of fun to have it this year, with the great weather, because we missed a couple years,” he said. “It’s just good to have the community involved and to see a lot of faces you don’t get to see during the year.”
The parade is also tied to academics, as students get points for reading, and those with the highest scores get to ride in wagons as they wave to people.
The classes circled the block around the school, with their families and other community members watching.
Samantha Huff attended the parade with her son Levi, 4. Huff said she has two other children, one in high school and third-grader Aaralyn, who she and Levi were there to see.
Huff said the parade is great not just for adults, but also younger children who will be able to join the parade when they attend South Point Elementary.
“The kids love it. (Aaralyn’s) been talking about this all month,” she said. “And next year, Levi will be doing this, too.”
Gara and Brad Adkins have two children at South Point Elementary, kindergartener Brinley and fourth-grader Bristol, who participated in Friday’s parade. They said getting to see the excitement on the children’s faces as they walked by was great.
Gara Adkins also said having the support of community members, some who do not even have children at South Point Elementary, shows how much the community supports the school.
“It’s nice that the parents get to get involved, that the community gets to come out and see them,” she said. “People who just live close have their chairs out, ready to watch the kids, and the kids love it.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.