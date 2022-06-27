The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Ham radio enthusiasts gathered this weekend for the annual Amateur Radio Field Day event.

The event took place Saturday and Sunday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington. Hosted by members of the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, the outdoor event offered a demonstration of amateur radio communications with voice, Morse code and digital modes. Licensed and nonlicensed participants were welcome.

The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association is based in Huntington and serves ham radio operators in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The group was organized in 1924 and incorporated in 1956.

