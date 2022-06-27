Recording secretary Bud Cyr, call sign KB8KMH, looks up at his computer screen while working during the Amateur Radio Field Day demonstration, conducted by the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, on Sunday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Danny Booth, call sign WB8YNR, takes down notes while working during the Amateur Radio Field Day demonstration, conducted by the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, on Sunday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
Judy Taylor, call sign WD8EOP, uses her solar-powered radio unit during the Amateur Radio Field Day demonstration, conducted by the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, on Sunday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Ham radio enthusiasts gathered this weekend for the annual Amateur Radio Field Day event.
The event took place Saturday and Sunday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington. Hosted by members of the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, the outdoor event offered a demonstration of amateur radio communications with voice, Morse code and digital modes. Licensed and nonlicensed participants were welcome.
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association is based in Huntington and serves ham radio operators in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The group was organized in 1924 and incorporated in 1956.
