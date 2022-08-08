The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The TriState Amateur Radio Association hosts its annual HamFest on Aug. 13, 2016, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association will host its annual Hamfest on Saturday, Aug. 13, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.

Fred Herr, the treasurer of the association, said he believes this event is one time a year when amateur radio fans can celebrate their hobby together.

