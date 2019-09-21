HUNTINGTON - When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the American Heart Association estimates his or her chances for survival decrease by 10% every minute the person goes unaided - meaning that after 5 minutes, survival is a coin flip.
Those chances increase dramatically by training as many "first first responders," the laypeople in the immediate surroundings, in simple but effective CPR that could save a person's life during that fragile time before an ambulance arrives.
That's what brought the American Heart Association out into the public Friday afternoon as it hosted free CPR training sessions for anyone at Pullman Square in Huntington.
The event was part of a nine-state, eight-week tour by the AHA and UniCare, which aims to train 250 people in cardiopulmonary resuscitation at each stop.
Including a few people invited at random off the street, everyday individuals were taught the simple, two-step process of "hands-only" CPR: calling 911, and providing rapid chest compressions.
Hands-only CPR foregoes assisted breathing for simply fast, steady chest compressions.
This makes it easier to remember in the panic of the moment, with the ideal compression rhythm (100-120 beats per minute) set to memorable, fast-paced songs.
"The more people we have out in the state who know how to do this, then that's that many boots on the ground that can be there when that happens," said Kevin Pauley, communications director for the American Heart Association in West Virginia.
While hands-only CPR is easy enough to learn through YouTube videos, in-person trainings help dispel the fear surrounding wanting to help someone in cardiac arrest but worrying that doing so will make the situation worst.
Firm chest compressions cannot hurt an individual in cardiac arrest, Pauley added, and even when performed incorrectly, the action still helps. West Virginians are also protected by Good Samaritan laws, which protects those helping in a medical emergency from liability.
West Virginia now also requires all high school students to receive CPR training prior to graduation.
"The most important thing is to have people there on the spot who know what to do," Pauley said. "This gives them this encouragement to know that they can't mess this up."
Around 9,000 West Virginians die from cardiac arrest or strokes each year, according to the AHA.