Hanukkah begins with message of hope and light
HUNTINGTON — Thursday evening marks the beginning of an eight-day celebration in the Jewish community, bringing with it a message of hope and light.
“The idea is that it is better to light a single candle than it is to simply sit and curse the darkness,” Rabbi Robert D. Judd said when speaking of the holiday and its origin.
Hanukkah will be observed from the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10, until the evening of Dec. 18. During Hanukkah, on each of the eight nights, a candle is lit in a special menorah called a hanukkiah.
Judd said though Hanukkah is a non-biblical holiday, meaning it’s not found in the Bible, there is still great spiritual application found in the traditional celebration.
“On the face of it, it’s about a rag-tag group of fighters overcoming a much greater military power,” said Judd, “but it takes on a spiritual aspect because it’s all about bringing light into the world.”
The festival commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where, according to legend, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.
“When the Maccabees, as they are called, rededicated the temple, they only found cruse of kosher oil to use in the menorah. If they lit it, it would only burn for one day, but it would take them several days to make more oil,” the rabbi said.
“They lit it anyway because to bring light into the world is better than to sit in darkness.”
The coronavirus has presented new challenges concerning how the Jewish community has been able to celebrate holidays, Judd said. Many of their larger celebrations occur in the fall months, including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
For the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington, teachings around those holidays and for the next eight nights will be done virtually on a private Zoom call between congregants and the rabbi as they light another candle on their Hanukkah menorahs.
“We’ll have some fellowship and learning and time for people to say hello,” Judd said.
“Each night the light is increased by one candle so that by the end of the festival, you have a menorah, or hanukkiah, as it’s called, blazing with light and the darkness is overcome. It all starts with a single candle.”
