Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent, District Operations and Support, prepares to board the new electric bus following a press conference to announce a pilot program in partnership with GreenPower Motor Company outside of the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Tim Hardesty starts his new job as the Mason County Schools superintendent Monday, bringing a more-than-20-year career in Cabell County Schools to a close.
Hardesty, who served as the deputy superintendent of operations and support, said he is grateful for Cabell County for all the opportunities he’s had over the years, and he is thankful for the people of Mason County for giving him an opportunity to serve their communities.
