HUNTINGTON — Tim Hardesty starts his new job as the Mason County Schools superintendent Monday, bringing a more-than-20-year career in Cabell County Schools to a close.

Hardesty, who served as the deputy superintendent of operations and support, said he is grateful for Cabell County for all the opportunities he’s had over the years, and he is thankful for the people of Mason County for giving him an opportunity to serve their communities.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

