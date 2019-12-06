HUNTINGTON — A defendant accused of raping two women completed his jail sentence for a previous sexually motivated battery conviction Thursday, but will remain jailed on the new charges until a bond is set in that case.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, of Huntington, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault related to two fall 2018 incidents involving two 18-year-old women. Prior to those charges being filed earlier this year, Hardin had been placed on three years’ probation after being convicted of battery in 2017 in response to another woman’s sexual assault allegations.
Because of the new allegations, Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson revoked Hardin’s probation in that earlier case and Hardin was sentenced to serve a one-year jail sentence in July. However, Hardin was scheduled to max out his sentence Thursday, about six months after it was handed down.
He will remain jailed at Western Regional Jail on the new charges because a bond has not yet been set in the new case.
In November, his attorney, Kerry Nessel, requested a $50,000 standard condition bond, stating Hardin has a limited criminal history, has a job lined up and has been accepted to Ohio University to take courses online once he is released. Prosecutor Kellie Neal asked for a “substantial bond” with at least some of it being cash only and the requirement of home confinement.
Ferguson took the requests under advisement, but has yet to issue a bond.
In the two new cases, Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus previously testified that the first assault, which was reported to police in November 2018, occurred Oct. 7, 2018, in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Huntington museum. Sometime later a second allegation was made against Hardin to police. That alleged rape occurred Sept. 1, 2018, at off-campus student housing in Huntington as the pair was watching a movie.
Both victims did not immediately go to police to report the assaults, but individually decided to come forward after discussing the matter with friends. Both said they were scared of Hardin and embarrassed and that’s why they did not come forward, Backus said.
Hardin was a Marshall student at the time of all the attacks, but was expelled by the university after the new allegations came to light. His battery victim and two new alleged sexual assault victims attended Marshall at the time of the allegations.