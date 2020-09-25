HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve at least 20 years in prison Friday after being convicted of second-degree sexual assault.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, was found guilty last month of two counts of second-degree sexual assault for the rape of Ripley Haney, a fellow university student. Friday, Cabell County Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced Hardin to no less than 10 years but no more than 25 years in penitentiary for each count, to be served consecutively. This means he will serve at least 20 years, but no more than 50. Following release, he will be on supervision for 30 years and will be a registered sex offender for life.
Ferguson took time to explain his decision because the defense is likely to appeal. The judge said he spent all week thinking about it.
He said Hardin had three strikes against him: his first sexual assault indictment, which was reduced to a battery charge; then having his probation revoked for that charge; and, third, this recent conviction.
Ferguson also shared insights from Hardin's pre-sentencing report, which includes an interview with a sex offender specialist. The report deemed Hardin to be a high-risk of re-offending and said he was not a good candidate for probation. Ferguson said there were several notes he thought to be important in the report, including Hardin admitting he's already had upwards of 30 sexual partners and that he smiled "like he was proud of himself" when discussing his sexual history.
"I think he considers sex with women to be like a trophy," Ferguson said.
In his statement to the judge, Hardin said he tried to live Christ-like. Ferguson said people can have light and dark sides, and he thinks that is the case here.
"He may have a church side when he's with some people but he also has a dark side," Ferguson said. "Serial murderers have come from good families, attended church, and no one ever knew ... In church he can be a Jekyll, but out with women he's a Hyde."
In her victim impact statement read out loud to the court, Haney said the physical trauma Hardin inflicted on her has healed, but the emotional trauma will stay with her and her family for a long time.
"This is what I have to live with everyday because of what he did to me," Haney said. "I do this for all survivors ... I do this so survivors can know justice is possible."
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.