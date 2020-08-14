Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man currently on trial after being accused by two women of rape is expected to testify in his own behalf Friday, as the trial enters its fourth day.

Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, two charges each for two then-18-year-old women who accused him of raping them in the fall of 2018.

During that time, Hardin was out of prison serving probation for misdemeanor battery after being accused of rape by a third woman.

His testimony will follow three days of testimony from both his accusers, their friends and roommates, as well as Marshall University and Huntington Police investigators. It is unclear if the jury is expected to start deliberation of his guilt Friday afternoon.

After a short testimony from a local rape crisis center director, the prosecution rested its case Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.