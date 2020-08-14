HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man currently on trial after being accused by two women of rape is expected to testify in his own behalf Friday, as the trial enters its fourth day.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, two charges each for two then-18-year-old women who accused him of raping them in the fall of 2018.
During that time, Hardin was out of prison serving probation for misdemeanor battery after being accused of rape by a third woman.
His testimony will follow three days of testimony from both his accusers, their friends and roommates, as well as Marshall University and Huntington Police investigators. It is unclear if the jury is expected to start deliberation of his guilt Friday afternoon.
After a short testimony from a local rape crisis center director, the prosecution rested its case Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.