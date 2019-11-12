HUNTINGTON — As his discharge date nears for a battery charge, a trial for an accused rapist was postponed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday to give attorneys more time to go through extensive evidence in the case.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, of Huntington, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault related to two fall 2018 incidents involving two 18-year-old women. His trial for the four charges was set to begin Tuesday, but instead was reset to Feb. 25, 2020.
Defense attorneys Kerry Nessel and Abe Saad said they had a hard drive with evidence on it and had not yet been able to go through it all.
“We supplied a 1 terabyte external hard drive to the prosecutor, and (the police) took a while to download these items. It’s rather voluminous,” Nessel said. “There are thousands upon thousands of items that need to be reviewed.”
Assistant Prosecutor Kelli Neal said prosecutors also had retained an expert to testify at trial as to typical rape survivor behavior and how it applies to the alleged victims in this case. Nessel said he needed time to decide if the defense needed its own expert to refute that testimony.
Both parties agreed that a continuance would be best.
Hardin is housed at Western Regional Jail on those charges, while also serving a one-year jail sentence in a previous misdemeanor battery case. The previous battery conviction came in a case in which Hardin was accused of another sexual assault.
He had originally been sentenced to serve three years of probation, but the alternative sentence was revoked due to the new charges and accusations that Hardin had consumed alcohol.
Hardin is set to be discharged from his battery sentence Dec. 5; however, he will remain jailed because of the 2019 indictment. Nessel requested Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson let his client out of jail three weeks early at Tuesday’s hearing, but Ferguson said that decision was up to the jail authority and denied the request.
Ferguson was also asked to set a bond on the new indictment so Hardin could be released on bond once his battery sentence is completed. In requesting a $50,000 standard condition bond, Nessel said Hardin has a limited criminal history, has a job lined up and has been accepted to Ohio University to take courses online once he is released.
Neal asked for a “substantial bond,” with all or at least some of it being cash only. She also requested he be required to serve home confinement lockdown if released from jail.
“I understand what he is saying about his past record,” she said. “But as the court knows, his past record involved a similar type of offense and we have two other alleged victims in this case.”
She also pointed out that Hardin was only in jail because he violated his probation, meaning he might not be a good candidate to be released to home confinement, she said.
Ferguson took the request under advisement and said he expects to make a ruling later this week.
In the two new cases, Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus previously testified the first assault, which was reported to police in November, had occurred Oct. 7 in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Huntington museum. Sometime later a second allegation was made against Hardin to police. That alleged rape occurred Sept. 1, 2018, at off-campus student housing in Huntington as the pair was watching a movie.
Both victims did not immediately go to police to report the assaults, but individually decided to come forward after discussing the matter with friends. Both said they were scared of Hardin and embarrassed and that’s why they did not come forward, Backus said.
Hardin was a Marshall student at the time of all the attacks, but was expelled by the university after the new allegations came to light. His battery victim and two new alleged sexual assault victims attended Marshall at the time of the allegations.