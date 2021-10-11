HUNTINGTON — The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Mountain Health Areana in Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, as part of their reimagined Spread Game tour.
The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other, according to a team release. The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show, the release said.
Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.