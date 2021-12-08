HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission will discuss an item related to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program Thursday.
The commissioners will meet at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., at 10 a.m. Representatives of the health department attended a recent Huntington City Council meeting to seek support from the city for its harm reduction program.
To receive a state license, a harm reduction program with a syringe exchange program needs support from both the municipality and county in which it operates. The requirement is part of state legislation that was signed into law by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year.
The City Council voted 7-3 to support the local program. During that meeting, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and health officer of the department, said the local program would have minimal changes under the new legislation.
In an interview following the City Council meeting, Kilkenny told The Herald-Dispatch that representatives of the health department met with the three county commissioners in an executive session to discuss information about the harm reduction program.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program began in 2015. Today, it has about 900 clients.
“The harm reduction program has been especially helpful in control of the HIV outbreaks that we had in 2018 and 2019 and is essential for our continued improvement in numbers of cases of HIV that we have and ongoing control because sterile syringes are preventative of that disease and because it’s … an acceptable touch point for most people who are injecting drugs,” Kilkenny said in the interview. “They know they can safely come there and they’ll be treated with respect and we’ll help arrange their testing.”
Other business before the commissioners includes a resolution regarding the adoption of proposed precinct changes within Cabell County. At the last commission meeting, a resolution to adopt the changes on Thursday, Dec. 9, was approved. Two possible redistricting maps have been on display in the Cabell County Clerk’s Office — one with three magisterial maps and one with five. The county currently has five districts.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
