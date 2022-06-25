HUNTINGTON — Harmony House is asking for help and donations from the community after a fire Friday night left five apartments with “significant damage.”
The Huntington Fire Department responded to the fire at Vanity Fair apartments on 4th Avenue and Fire Chief Greg Fuller said no one was injured.
A Facebook post from Harmony House stated they were thankful no one was injured during the fire, but individuals from five apartments will lose many of their possessions.
The post states Harmony House will ask for donations in waves, but they are currently asking for gently used or new towels, sheets, blankets, pillows and clothing.
Fuller said the fire did not spread beyond one apartment and was extinguished quickly by the building’s sprinkler system. The sprinkler system activated properly, he said, which caused water damage to other units.
Located on 4th Avenue near the Cabell County Courthouse, the Vanity Fair facility is a 53 single-room occupancy housing complex for people moving from homelessness.
The Vanity Fair and Harmony House facilities date back to 1915 and previously served as home to Marshall University basketball, the Chamber of Commerce, retail and diners, and radio and television stations. They were also used as an enlistment station during World War II and for concerts, wrestling and dance competitions.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
