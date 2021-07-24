HUNTINGTON — Actors with Huntington Area Regional Theatre (H.A.R.T. in the Park) returned to the stage Friday to kick off a second weekend of their double production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and a special edition of “The Wizard of Oz.”
The shows are geared toward younger audiences but are delightful for kids of all ages. Each production features costume changes and special effects — from Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage to flying monkeys and a melting witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”
People attending this weekend’s performances will be treated to a special princess parade during intermission, and children attending the shows are encouraged to dress as their favorite prince or princess.
Additional performances will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children. The shows are presented by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. For more information, visit ghprd.org.
