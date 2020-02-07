HUNTINGTON — Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, Ph.D., chairwoman of the history department at Harvard University, was a special guest at Marshall University on Thursday, where she delivered the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lecture.
Her talk was one of the events that helps make up the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, the culmination of several events planned in observance of the 2020 Black History Month at Marshall and in the Tri-State area.
Brooks Higginbotham spoke on the National Black History theme, “African Americans and the Vote.”
Brooks Higginbotham has received awards and honors for her historical writings, and she is president of the association Carter G. Woodson, the Father of Black History, founded in 1915, as well as the national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
Coming up next as part of the Lyceum, Jerome M. Adams, surgeon general of the United States, will celebrate black history from a personal perspective, as well as share his priorities as “The Nation’s Doctor” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum/.